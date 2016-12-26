Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Black Stars to train at St Thomas Aquinas School Park in Accra

Published on: 26 December 2016
Ghana Black Stars

The St Thomas Aquinas School Park will be venue for the Black Stars training ahead of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations. 

The pitch- if not the best- is one of the best training pitches in the country.

It was constructed as one of the training pitches when Ghana hosted the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

The Black Stars will train at the venue for five days before leaving for the UAE.

A Ghana FA statement released on Boxing Day read: ''Local training session at the St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School from 28th  December to 1st January, 2017.''

 

  • Ghanas Son says:
    December 26, 2016 05:21 pm
    And Aquinas is one of the best, if NOT the school SHS in Ghana. Good luck black stars

