Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Black Stars to train in Franceville today ahead of semi-final clash against Cameroon

Published on: 30 January 2017
Black Stars reached the semi-final of the Africa Cup of Nations after defeating DR Congo

The Black Stars will train in Franceville for the first time today ahead of Thursday’s semi-final clash against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

Ghana produced their best performance against the Leopards of DR Congo and secured their ticket for the semi-final clash.

The team which travelled to Oyem for the quarter final clash will now get the chance to try get to the final against Cameroon and the Stars will waste no time in preparing for the encounter.

The Black Star have made history by becoming the first team to reach the semi-final of the AFCON on the last six occasions.

 

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations