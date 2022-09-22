Black Stars to use new Puma kit for Brazil clash

Ghana's Black Stars will wear the new Puma home kit for the first time when they face Brazil in a friendly in Le Havre, France, on Friday.

The new kits feature bold, modern interpretations of retro vibes as well as football nostalgia.

Puma, a German sportswear brand, was inspired by iconic moments in national team history, such as the 3-2 victory over Italy at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atalanta.

The replica jersey is made with 100% recycled polyester with dryCELL sweat-wicking technology to keep the body dry and comfortable throughout the 90 minutes and beyond – no matter the time, pitch, or place.

All lined up in horizontal order, the puma logo comes with the text on the right side of the chest, with bold Black Stars at the centre and the logo of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) occupying the left.

The new puma kit was specifically designed for the 2022 World Cup, but the Black Stars will try it out in friendlies from now till the Mundial kicks off in November.

The players, currently camped in France ahead of the Brazil game, participated in a photo shoot with the new kits on Wednesday.

Brazil are expected to wear their golden kits for the match.