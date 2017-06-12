Black Stars two-goal hero Raphael Dwamena grateful to Kumasi fans

Black Stars striker Raphael Dwamena has expressed his gratitude to the Kumasi fans for their unflinching support during the team's 5-0 drubbing of Ethiopia in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Sunday.

The FC Zurich striker registered a brace in his full debut for the four time Africa champions against the Walias of Ethiopia in the opening fixture of Group F of the 2019 AFCON qualifiers on Sunday.

According to the forward, the victory wouldn't have been great had the fans not turn up in their numbers offer the team support.

"I'm glad I scored two goals in the game as a striker and I look forward to scoring more whenever I am offered the chance to feature for the the team," Dwamena told SportsworldGhana.com

"It was my second time playing at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and I must admit that the support was amazing. The fans have really showed us love and we are grateful."

Further goals by skipper Asamoah Gyan, defender John Boye and a bullet shot from Ebenezer Ofori completed the rout against the East Africans.

