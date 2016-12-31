Black Stars undergo last training ahead of final AFCON squad naming

The Black Stars will hold their last training session in Accra today (Saturday) at the St Thomas Aquinas School Park ahead of the final squad naming on Monday.

Head coach Avram Grant has been supervising what he terms ‘unofficial’ training since Wednesday with physical trainer Jamie Lawrence putting the player through the paces.

Several new faces have been working hard to convince the Israeli who will name 23 players on Monday.

The Israeli was initially expected to name his his squad on Saturday (tomorrow) but that has been rescheduled.

Players selected will embark on a 12-day tour of the United Arab Emirates for pre-tournament camping.

