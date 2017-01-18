Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Black Stars warm back into the hearts of Ghanaians despite nervy Uganda win

Published on: 18 January 2017
The Black Stars defeated the Ugandans yesterday

The Black Stars seem to have regained the confidence of Ghanaians despite their nervy 1-0 win over Uganda in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nation on Tuesday night.

Many Ghanaians took to social media to hail the Black Stars after their victory over the stubborn Cranes in Port Gentil.

The Black Stars look to have fallen out of favour with the fans after recent poor results and issues of bonuses since the 2014 World Cup.

But their decision to accept what ever government will give them as bonuses as gone down well with the fans who have taken to Twitter to hail their victory.

Andre Ayew's penalty was enough to take the points as Ghana got their Africa Cup of Nations campaign up and running with a 1-0 win over Uganda in Group D.

West Ham forward Ayew converted in the 32nd minute after Isaac Isinde was adjudged to have fouled Asamoah Gyan.

It was just reward for 2015's beaten finalists, who made their class tell and threatened to turn Uganda's first outing in the finals since 1978 into a chastening experience.

Below are some of the comments of delighted Ghanaians over the win.

  • leshaq says:
    January 18, 2017 09:09 am
    APUU warm what

