Black Stars warm back into the hearts of Ghanaians despite nervy Uganda win
The Black Stars seem to have regained the confidence of Ghanaians despite their nervy 1-0 win over Uganda in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nation on Tuesday night.
Many Ghanaians took to social media to hail the Black Stars after their victory over the stubborn Cranes in Port Gentil.
The Black Stars look to have fallen out of favour with the fans after recent poor results and issues of bonuses since the 2014 World Cup.
But their decision to accept what ever government will give them as bonuses as gone down well with the fans who have taken to Twitter to hail their victory.
Andre Ayew's penalty was enough to take the points as Ghana got their Africa Cup of Nations campaign up and running with a 1-0 win over Uganda in Group D.
West Ham forward Ayew converted in the 32nd minute after Isaac Isinde was adjudged to have fouled Asamoah Gyan.
It was just reward for 2015's beaten finalists, who made their class tell and threatened to turn Uganda's first outing in the finals since 1978 into a chastening experience.
Below are some of the comments of delighted Ghanaians over the win.
Viva #BlackStars— William Wolit (@wwolit1) January 17, 2017
Well done #BlackStars! Tough game! 3 points on the board for us now! https://t.co/FWHaOa8W82— Enterprisegroup (@enterprisegh01) January 17, 2017
Well done blackstars but next match must be better even tho its looking like a deadly one lol 😂— LiLi*A (@LadyEllegante) January 17, 2017
#Blackstars comfortable penalty got us 3 point topping the group Fr nw— Daniel awazy (@awazydarlin) January 17, 2017
waiting Fr Egypt n den Mali
Nothing like watching my country play!!#BlackStars #AFCON2017 ⚽— Aku Preston (@Blaque_Rose84) January 17, 2017
Finally o #Blackstars at it again with their 1 #goal #win 😊 #AFCON2017— princess junmai (@JunmaiPrincess) January 17, 2017
leshaq says:January 18, 2017 09:09 am