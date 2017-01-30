Black Stars win back love of fans after AFCON 2017 heroics

The Black Stars look to have won over the love of the fans in Ghana and beyond with their decision to accept a pay cut in the bonuses and also show great form on the pitch.

Ghana has been one of the top performers in the Africa Cup of Nations this year following on in the tradition of reaching the semi-final stage of the last six editions.

Some fans of the team are beginning to coil in with the team following their decision to accept a pay cut in bonuses and lift their performance on the pitch.

The number of fans at the Stadium is expected to sky they host the indomitable Lions of Cameroon this Thursday.

