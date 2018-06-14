Blackpool FC boss Gary Bowyer delighted with Joe Dodoo capture

Blackpool FC manager Gary Bowyer has expressed his delight over his outfit's loan signing of Ghana forward Joe Dodoo.

The English-born Ghanaian striker joined Rangers FC two seasons ago from English side Leicester City.

However, the 22-year-old failed to nail down regular playing spot and was shipped on loan to English League Two outfit Charlton Athletics.

Dodoo struggled to impress at the Valley as he made only five appearances, scoring one goal before his loan was cancelled midway through the campaign.

The sleek forward returned to Rangers FC but was clearly not in the plans of new manager Steven Gerrard ahead of the coming season.

But Blackpool manager Gary Bowyer was full of praise of the budding hitman after his unveiling and believes his quality will help the team.

“Joe is a fantastic signing for us and I would like to thank Rangers for allowing him to join us for the season,” Bowyer told his club’s website.

“He can play in a variety of positions across the front line and adds pace, power and goals to the side. We’re really excited to work with him,” he added.