Blame Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak for our inability to reclaim our 4 slots in Africa - Yaw Preko

Great Olympics coach Yaw Preko says Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko should be blamed for the country's inability to reclaim the four slots in the CAF Interclub competition.

The former Ghana international is of the view that only the two Ghanaian giants can reclaim Ghana's lost slot due to their pedigree on the continent.

Ghana currently has two slots in the CAF Inter-club competition due to the inability of Ghanaian clubs to perform well in the competition.

Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko have dominated the two competitions that is the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup in the past but have failed to make any meaningful impact in the last decade.

According to Yaw Preko, the two Ghana Premier League giants should be blamed for Ghana's losing it two slots in the competition.

"We have lost our slots in Africa due to Hearts of Oak and Kotoko’s poor performances in the competition", he said in an interview on Asempa FM.

"They have won the most titles in the country. When they go to Africa and they do well it reflects on all of us'.

Hearts of Oak is Ghana's sole representative in Africa this season after Asante Kotoko were eliminated in the CAF Champions League by RC Kadiogo.