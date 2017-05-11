Blay, Tweneboah, Abbey ignored as Kwesi Appiah names 'manufactured' Black Stars B squad

Kwesi Appiah's decision to overlook Medeama star Justice Blay, Elmina Sharks wing-wizard Benjamin Tweneboah and Hearts midfielder Thomas Abbey in his 30-man home-based squad has ruffled feathers in the West African country.

The trio were conspicuously missing from the squad despite turning the league on its head this season.

The three players were shockingly left out of the squad expected to start preparations for the 2018 CHAN qualifiers and the upcoming WAFU tournament to be hosted by Ghana in September.

The move has infuriated many local fans as it makes practical nonsense of the selection criteria for a call-up into the national team.

Blay has been the key cog of the Medeama set-up this season, earning rave reviews for his startling performances where he has notched three goals so far and won one MVP.

Elmina Sharks debut appearance in the Ghanaian top-flight has been hovered around dribbling wizard Benjamani Tweneboah.

The youngster, nicknamed 'Neymar' has been touted as the best player of the first round following his off-the-roof displays. The exciting wideman has scored 4 goals, provided three assists and won 3 MVP's.

Thomas Abbey has been the key factor in Hearts resurgence this season. He is perhaps the most consistent performer in the team this term with five goals to his credit.

But in a shocking twist, the three players have been ignored despite their huge influences in their respective teams.

However, coach Kwesi Appiah and his backroom staff have kept faith with under-performing Kotoko defender Awal Mohammed, who has struggled to assert himself since returning to Kumasi.

Great Olympics midfielder Paul Fiatsi, who scored on his first appearance for the side against Asante Kotoko last Saturday, earns a call-up into the team in a pathetic show of bias, it has been claimed in the local media.

This will be the first phase of their training programme at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram on Monday and will end on June 15.

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s)