BLOW: Egypt left Back Mohammed El Shafy out of Ghana clash

Egypt have been hit by another injury blow as workaholic left-back Mohamed Abdel-Shafy will not be able to play in last group encounter against Ghana.

His absence means the Pharaohs will now be without three players to face Ghana as goalkeepers Sheriff Ekrami and El-Shennawy are all on the injury list.

Abdel-Shafy was injured on Saturday in Egypt match against Uganda in the second round which Egypt won 1-0.

The medical staff of the Pharaohs were trying hard to help the player get ready for the clash against the Black Stars, however, medical tests for the Al Ahli Jeddah left-back showed that it is impossible for him to take part in the game.

Héctor Cúper spoke about the situation and said that he has other solutions in case the player was ruled out. “Ahmed Fathy, Omar Gaber, and Karim Hafez can all replace Mohamed Abdel-Shafy, who was injured last game,” he told the Egyptian press.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)