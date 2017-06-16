Bolga All Stars CEO resigned to playing in the division one next season

Ambitious CEO of Bolga All Stars Abdulai Alhassan looks to have thrown in the towel already by claiming that his team could be playing in the division one next season.

Playing in the ruthless Ghana Premier League where new teams are not given time to find their feet looks to have taken a toll on the Tamale-based club.

“Things are difficult now, is not easy at all, they League have been very tough for us,” he said.

“I know is not over yet but I must admit is going to be difficult for us now considering the kind of situation we find ourselves in.

“If we want to stay in the League then we must put in much more effort.”

They are bottom of the league table with 11 points from 18 games.

