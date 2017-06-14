Bolga All Stars chief Abdulai Alhassan admits relegation is looming
Bolga All Stars chief Abdulai Alhassan admits avoiding relegation is going to be difficult after losing 4-0 at Hearts of Oak in a Ghana Premier League fixture last Friday.
The bottom-placed team are facing the real threat of going down after just a season in the Ghanaian top-flight.
“Things are difficult now, is not easy at all, they League have been very tough for us,” he said.
“I know is not over yet but I must admit is going to be difficult for us now considering the kind of situation we find ourselves in.
“If we want to stay in the League then we must put in much more effort.”
The Premier League new boys take on league leaders West African Football Academy in their next fixture on June 25 at home in what appears a mounting task.