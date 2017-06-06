Bolga All Stars coach Baba Nuhu Mallam remains optimistic in relegation survival

Head coach of Bolga All Stars Baba Nuhu Mallam is defiant of leading the club to escape relegation despite their current position on the Ghana Premier League table.

Bolga All Stars have woefully failed to impress in their debut season in the Ghana Premier League season, where they are languishing at the bottom of the log with just 11 points after 17 games.

The Stars of the East lads have been overwhelmingly earmarked by pundits to make a swift return to the second-tier league after recording just two wins and a whooping 10 defeats, and five draws.

But coach Mallam is optimistic that they can use the remaining thirteen games to beat the drop.