Bolga All Stars coach Nurudeen Ahmed 'bleeds' over Gala competition cancellation

Bolga All Stars coach Nurudeen Ahmed says the cancellation of the Gala competition will affect his side.

The former Wa All Stars and Aduana Stars coach had wanted to use the two-day competition to give most of his players top flight exposure before the new season.

"I wanted that exposure for my players especially on a grass pitch. We are no longer going to play on grassless pitch and we don't have some in Bolgatanga," Ahmed said.

"When we even come to Tamale, we don't get opponents to engage in friendlies. We are forced to come down south and I would have used the Gala to give some of the players exposure at least to have the feeling of playing in a stadium like Baba Yara stadium and Accra sports stadium.

"It all count in the game especially a young club like Bolga All Stars, most of the players haven't played in such an atmosphere."

The Ghana Premier League newbies are currently camping in Kumasi ahead of the new term.

By Nuhu Adams

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)