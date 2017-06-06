Bolga All Stars coach Peter Akologo remains optimistic in relegation survival
Head coach of Bolga All Stars Peter Okogolo is defiant of leading the club to escape relegation despite their current position on the Ghana Premier League table.
Bolga All Stars have woefully failed to impress in their debut season in the Ghana Premier League season, where they are languishing at the bottom of the log with just 11 points after 17 games.
The Stars of the East lads have been overwhelmingly earmarked by pundits to make a swift return to the second-tier league after recording just two wins and a whooping 10 defeats, and five draws.
But coach Akologo is optimistic that they can use the remaining thirteen games to beat the drop.
“Yes there are more games to play, things haven’t gone our way, but this is football and you can’t say is over until is over,” Akologo said as quoted by Ghanasportsonline.com.
“We just started the second round and it is our prayer that things go our way, we will still fight to escape relegation."
“I know many have tipped us to go to relegation but as I said it is not over, we will push very hard and give our best.”
All Stars will go head-to-head with the wounded Hearts of Oak side in week 18 of the Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.