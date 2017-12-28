Bolga All Stars defender Emmanuel Acquah heading to Berekum Chelsea

Bolga All Stars defender Emmanuel Acquah has confirmed he is close to completing a move to Berekum Chelsea.

The former Aduana Stars and Liberty Professionals fullback is expected to sign a contract with the Blues in the coming weeks since talks are far at the advanced stage.

"Yes it is true I am joining Berekum Chelsea. It is about 80% complete because my release letter has gotten to Berekum Chelsea," he told GHANAsoccernet.com

"We are only left with personal terms which I believe will be thrashed out very soon so I can sign the contract."

Despite Bolga All Stars being relegated at the end of last season, Acquah was one of the brightest talents in the squad.

By Nuhu Adams

