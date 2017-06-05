Bolga All Stars defender Moro Ibrahim revels in debut season GPL performance

Bolga All Stars defender Moro Ibrahim has expressed delight with his performance level in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

The marauding left-full back has hugely impressed in his debut campaign with Bolga All Stars in the Ghana Premier League, despite his side's underwhelming season.

The young guardsman's progress has caught the attention of the technical handlers of the Black Stars B by handing him an invitation into the side ahead their WAFU Cup tournament and the 2018 Championship of Africa Nations (CHAN) qualifier against Burkina Faso.

“Yes as you rightly said things are not going well in the League for Bolga All Stars, but we the player will always do our best for the team,” he spoke to the media.

“I am very happy with my performance, I think it has been good. My performance has earned me a place in the local Black Stars team and it is a very big achievement for me.”