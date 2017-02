Bolga All Stars are set to appoint veteran Mumuni Gamel has their new head coach to replace Nurudeen Amadu.

Gamel is a former Real Tamale United coach and also was in charge of the Black Queens.

Amadu quit his post before their opener against Ebusua Dwarfs which resulted in a 3-1 defeat.

Assistant Abilba took temporary charge of that assignment and will be the same person in-charge in Wednesday's visit to Aduana Stars.

