Ghana Premier League newboys Bolga All Stars wrapped up their preparations for the start of the season by thumping third-tier side Soccer Masters 5-0 in a friendly.

Noah Neequaye scored four goals in the big win for Nuru Ahmed.

He bagged a brace on either half of the and Abdul Manaf in the first department of the game.

Bolga All Stars open their campaign against Ebusua Dwarfs in Cape Coast.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)