Bologna midfielder Godfred Donsah handed starting role to face Inter Milan on Tuesday night

Midfielder Godfred Donsah has been handed a starting role in Bologna's set up to face in-form Inter Milan at home on Tuesday night.

The Ghana youth international was unused in their last two defeats to Napoli and Fiorentina.

Donsah scored in his last league appearance when his solitary strike gave Roberto Donadoni's side a 1-0 win at Benevento.

It looks like the slight injury sustained by the 21-year-old slowed him down home for weeks.

