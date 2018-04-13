Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Bologna midfielder Godfred Donsah set for 30 days spell on the sidelines with knee injury

Published on: 13 April 2018
Godfred Donsah

Bolgna midfielder Godfred Donsah has been sidelined for 30 days spell due to a knee injury, the Serie A side have confirmed.

The Ghana international suffered the injury in last week's 1-0 defeat at Crotone when he was named in the starting line-up.

Donsah was replaced in the 46th minute by Blerim Dzemaili.

A club statement read: ''After being injured on Sunday against Crotone, tests performed on Godfred Donsah revealed that he has sprained his right knee. Recovery time is estimated at 30 days.''

Donsah has scored two goals in 27 Serie A appearances.

