Bologna president Joey Saputo relishes Godfred Donsah stay amid Torino speculations

President of Italian Serie A side Bologna Guisseppe "Joey" Saputo has expressed his wish for Ghana midfielder Godfred Donsah to stay at the club amid transfer links to Torino FC.

Donsah, 21, has been heavily lined with a move to Torino FC in the ongoing January transfer window.

Reports in Italy suggest that both clubs have agreed on a €6million fee.

But the Red and Blues capo has pointed out that they are ready to hand him a new deal.

“We are happy with Donsah and we would be glad if he decides to stay with us,” Saputo told lastampa.

“But it is true that offers have arrived for Donsah, even if it is not clear that he will stay. If he decides to stay we have an extension with him.”

Donsah’s current contract with Roberto Donadoni's side expires in the summer of 2020 and his buy-out clause has been pegged at €8.7 Million.

