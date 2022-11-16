Bologna show interest in Ghana forward Emmanuel Gyasi

Italian topflight side Bologna are set to make a move for Ghana winger Emmanuel Gyasi in the winter transfer window.

The Spezia captain has popped up on the radar of the Serie A side following his decent run of form for the Eagles this season.

Although he is yet to score in the ongoing campaign, Gyasi has been the main man for Spezia this season.

Bologna sporting director Di Vaio was at the Albert Picco a fortnight ago to watch Gyasi play against Udinese.

The seven-time Italian champions are preparing an offer for the player in January as they strengthen their squad for the second round of the campaign.

Bologna are having a good campaign this season, and currently sit 11 on the Serie A title.

Meanwhile, Gyasi has been with Spezia since 2017 during their days in the lower divisions before helping them secure promotion to the topflight three season ago.