Bologna star Godfred Donsah credits teammates for match-winning performance against Hellas Verona

Godfred Donsah has revealed that motivation from his teammates played a huge role in his match-winning feat for Bologna on Monday night in their 3-2 win at Hellas Verona Serie A.

The Ghana international turned inside Marco Fossati, and was allowed far too much time to pick his spot and fire a low shot into the far corner.

It was his second goal of the season in 11 appearances.

''My teammates always told me to try to shot from the distance because I can be dangerous, once I found the ball in the right foot I thought of Angelo Da Costa’s word that before the game told me that I have to try in every way to hit the door,'' the 21-year-old told the club's website.

''It comes out a good shot and I’m happy. I know I have to grow, I have to improve in the short passages.

''Sometimes When I’m tired I still miss some easy passages. We had a good reaction tonight, we have to keep working and growing. Second half we did well.''

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)