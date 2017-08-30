Bologna's want away midfielder Godfred Donsah wins man of the match award

Bologna's Godfred Donsah perpetuated his impressive form with a man of the match performance against Benevento in the Italian seria A last weekend.

Godfred Donsah has won the vote to be named MVP from #BeneventoBFC. He took 40.16 per cent of the votes cast on the Pass Area of this website. Antonio Mirante was second with 24.90 per cent while Filip Helander was third with 20.48 per cent.

The Ghanaian has been in the news regarding a possible switch to the Torino all summer but that seems to have played on his mind as his performance has been incomparable to most of his team mates who have not not had distractions all summer.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)