BOMBSHELL: AshGold fans demand CEO sacking over Nafiu transfer; Fianoo faces demonstrations

AshGold fans are seething with anger over the departure of skipper Awudu Nafiu to arch-rivals Kotoko on a free transfer and are calling for the CEO Cudjoe Fianoo to step down or face the sack.

Some supporters of the Obuasi-based club will petition the club’s board to fire the CEO or he will face massive demonstrations to force him out of office.

They are holding the CEO ‘directly responsible’ for the exit of the key player, claiming his incompetence is the cause of the departure of the defender with no benefits coming to the Miners as the player left on a free transfer.

With the league starting this weekend, the reality is dawning on AshGold that several top players have left the club with Nafiu’s departure cited as the ‘most painful’.

According to them, the managerial style of Fianoo is outdated and is throwing the club into tatters as replacements brought not matching the quality of the departed players.

Yakubu Mohammed also ended up in the camp of Kotoko after holding several talks with AshGold over a possible signing.

This is the latest of picketing faced by Fianoo in recent months after he was rocked with several demonstrations last year over the club’s proposed takeover deal from Betway and poor salaries of players owned by the rich gold mining company.

The fans demonstrated last season for Fianoo to step down after discovering that he was milking the club by paying himself a whooping sum of GHC16,000 monthly salary while players were receiving as low as GHC250.

The supporters argued that the CEO has no better plans for the club but just to satisfy his selfish interest.

They also claim that despite forcing the board to slash Fianoo’s salary to GHC8000, he has done little or nothing to motivate the players to play their hearts out which nearly saw the club relegated last season.

Players in the club are paid slave wages with the highest paid player in the club said to be receiving just GHC800 or $200 per month.

According to the outgoing supporters’ chairman of the club, Oti Akenteng, the fans are unhappy because Nafiu was not only their best player but also their captain and most priced defender.

He added that for the player to go to Asante Kotoko on a free transfer after securing floating is an indictment on the image of a club like AshGold that is supposed to be professional in dealing with their players.

He hinted that the fans who are hugely indignant with the happenings in the club want Fianoo to step down as the CEO of the club to make way for someone who will have the welfare of the players and well-being of the club at heart.

