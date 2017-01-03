BOMBSHELL: Controversial sports minister Vanderpuye met Black Stars for THREE HOURS night before Uganda draw

Controversial sports minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye met players of the Black Stars for THREE HOURS the night before their unimpressive goalless draw with Uganda in the 2018 World Cup qualifier.

This means the players did not have enough rest for the crucial World Cup qualifying match which has put the country on the backfoot in the qualifiers for the tournament in Russia.

The Black Stars were surprisingly held by the Cranes in Tamale and the Ghana FA president has suggested that the outgoing minister could have been the causative agent in Ghana’s poor start to the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Nyantakyi alleged that Vanderpuye held a marathon meeting (two – three hours) with the playing body discussing about their winning bonuses ahead of the game against the Cranes of Uganda which means the players might not have had enough rest ahead of the game.

According to the GFA President, the management committee members of the Black Stars were not even invited to take part in the said meeting.

“I’m not saying that is the only reason why we couldn’t beat Uganda but it’s one of the reasons why we couldn’t win that particular game,” Kwesi Nyantakyi said.

The Black Stars were held to a goalless draw game by Uganda at the Tamale Sports Stadium in a match that Ghana needed a win to boost its chances of qualifying to the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)