REVEALED: Waris leaves Ghana camp to rejoin Lorient after being dropped from final AFCON squad

France-based striker Abdul Majeed Waris has left the Ghana camp in the UAE to rejoin his French club Lorient after being left out of the final 23-man squad to play at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana head coach Avram Grant left the 24-year-old out of his final squad for the Gabon tournament after a two-day training session in UAE.

The Lorient striker was dropped alongside Austria Lustenau forward Raphael Dwamena and Istanbul defensive midfielder Joseph Attamah.

While Dwamena and Attamah are still training with the team in the UAE city of Al Ain, the French side have recalled the Ghana striker.

The striker is important for the French side as he scored four goals in four weeks last month which means his long stay in the Ghana camp more than necessary would not help them.

His return to the French side is a massive boost for them as he will play an important part in the second half of the season.

Waris' exclusion came as a shock to many as he is considered as one of the many established players in the squad.

However the decision by the duo of Attamah and Dwamena has won them many hearts on the Black Stars technical bench.

Ghana will travel to Gabon next week to begin their AFCON campaign.

The Black Stars are in the same group with Egypt, Mali and Uganda.

By El Akyereko

