Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

REVEALED: Waris leaves Ghana camp to rejoin Lorient after being dropped from final AFCON squad

Published on: 08 January 2017
Majeed Waris

France-based striker Abdul Majeed Waris has left the Ghana camp in the UAE to rejoin his French club Lorient after being left out of the final 23-man squad to play at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana head coach Avram Grant left the 24-year-old out of his final squad for the Gabon tournament after a two-day training session in UAE.

The Lorient striker was dropped alongside Austria Lustenau forward Raphael Dwamena and Istanbul defensive midfielder Joseph Attamah.

While Dwamena and Attamah are still training with the team in the UAE city of Al Ain, the French side have recalled the Ghana striker.

The striker is important for the French side as he scored four goals in four weeks last month which means his long stay in the Ghana camp more than necessary would not help them.

His return to the French side is a massive boost for them as he will play an important part in the second half of the season.

Waris' exclusion came as a shock to many as he is considered as one of the many established players in the squad.

However the decision by the duo of Attamah and Dwamena has won them many hearts on the Black Stars technical bench.

Ghana will travel to Gabon next week to begin their AFCON campaign.

The Black Stars are in the same group with Egypt, Mali and Uganda.

By El Akyereko

Follow the writer on Twitter: @AkyerekOfficial

Comments

This article has 3 comment(s), give your comment
  • Sam va says:
    January 08, 2017 04:01 am
    Who does he think he is?The black stars is bigger than any player.And he as a player has not even done enough to fit into the big shoes of Asamoah Gyan when he was given the chance.I will be very dissapointed in him if he really did that.
  • IT says:
    January 08, 2017 04:10 am
    keep your cool Waris AFCON is not the end of black stars keep working hard. There is another chance after AFCON. We all know you are better than some selected.
  • Patrick says:
    January 08, 2017 06:22 am
    @ Sam va, I don't get you. Waris has done nothing wrong by leaving the Black Stars camp for his club.It's as a result of sheer, bias, discrimination and favouritism which left him out of the squad. I can tell you that he deserved to be in the squad more than someone like Jordan Ayew, the bench-warmer. What meaningful contribution has Jordan been able to make to the Black Stars since he was given his first cap? He's full of selfishness and greed. I think his big brother will definitely start in our matches at the AFCON even though per his current form, he doesn't deserve to. Ask yourself why those two chaps are bench-warmers in their various clubs.It's simply because they have lost form seriously and have nothing meaningful to contribute. I bet you all that the Black Stars are coming home right after the group stage matches. Look, they can even get a serious opponent to play a common friendly due to poor preparation and organisation by the GFA. We live to see but I'm afraid tournaments are won by serious teams who engage in timely preparations and put their house in good order prior to the tournament. The GFA officials including the president himself are jokers and they are only interested in siphoning the meagre cash of the country!!! God help Ghana

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations