BOMBSHELL: 'Trouble-makers' Ayew brothers creating division in Black Stars

Ex-Ghana international Kofi Ntow Gyan has lashed out at Andre and Jordan Ayew claiming the brothers are 'trouble-makers' creating division in the Black Stars, just a week before the country battle Ethiopia in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

In a volatile claim set to ruffle feathers in the West African nation, the former Kotok star claims the two brothers are showing signs that 'the apple doesn't fall far from the tree'.

In a wild claim likely to divide the nation, the retired Ghana international says Andre and his brother have sown division in the current team - in apparent disapproval of the leadership of Asamoah Gyan.

"That type of division is still in the current Black Stars setup although Stephen Appiah tried to curb it when he was made the captain,"he told Suncity Radio.

"But Asamoah Gyan has been unable to maintain that because of the presence of Andre and Jordan Ayew. The sons of Abedi are causing troubles just like their father."

The Ghana FA has consistently denied claims of perceived leadership crisis within the national team.

It has been hugely speculated that Ayew is eager to take the armband from Asamoah Gyan - a claim which has been vehemently rubbished by the West Ham star.

Ayew's desire to follow in the footsteps of his famous father Abedi Pele to wear the armband will have to wait a little longer as Gyan has insisted he has many footballing years ahead of him.

Gyan, the country's all-time leading scorer, took over the leadership mantle from John Mensah in 2012.

