Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

BOMBSHELL: 'Trouble-makers' Ayew brothers creating division in Black Stars

Published on: 05 June 2017

Ex-Ghana international Kofi Ntow Gyan has lashed out at Andre and Jordan Ayew claiming the brothers are 'trouble-makers' creating division in the Black Stars, just a week before the country battle Ethiopia in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

In a volatile claim set to ruffle feathers in the West African nation, the former Kotok star claims the two brothers are showing signs that 'the apple doesn't fall far from the tree'.

In a wild claim likely to divide the nation, the retired Ghana international says Andre and his brother have sown division in the current team - in apparent disapproval of the leadership of Asamoah Gyan.

"That type of division is still in the current Black Stars setup although Stephen Appiah tried to curb it when he was made the captain,"he told Suncity Radio.

"But Asamoah Gyan has been unable to maintain that because of the presence of Andre and Jordan Ayew. The sons of Abedi are causing troubles just like their father."

The Ghana FA has consistently denied claims of perceived leadership crisis within the national team.

It has been hugely speculated that Ayew is eager to take the armband from Asamoah Gyan - a claim which has been vehemently rubbished by the West Ham star.

Ayew's desire to follow in the footsteps of his famous father Abedi Pele to wear the armband will have to wait a little longer as Gyan has insisted he has many footballing years ahead of him.

Gyan, the country's all-time leading scorer, took over the leadership mantle from John Mensah in 2012.

Comments

This article has 8 comment(s), give your comment
  • slyster says:
    June 05, 2017 01:10 pm
    How can we possibly progress as a nation when we keep back biting each other. This is a very stupid article . Ntow gyan or what ever your name is, enough is enough. Please stop sowing discord among the current players. Please let them be.
  • slyster says:
    June 05, 2017 01:10 pm
    How can we possibly progress as a nation when we keep back biting each other. This is a very stupid article . Ntow gyan or what ever your name is, enough is enough. Please stop sowing discord among the current players. Please let them be.
  • Nana(RSA) says:
    June 05, 2017 01:19 pm
    Do you know the black Star trouble makers? It is men like Kofi Ntow Gyan and journalists like you. Anyone of us who watched Abedi Pele knew how much he fought on the pitch. How there you describe him in that manner? Dede Ayew as young as he is, has used his pocket money to pay for players to play for Ghana. Even when he was recovering from injury this boy played through pain in Egypt. At the afcon, he had just returned from injury but he risked his position in West ham to represent Ghana. Jealousy is our only problem. Let's leave this family to have their peace of mind. United we stand.....
  • slyster says:
    June 05, 2017 01:10 pm
    How can we possibly progress as a nation when we keep back biting each other. This is a very stupid article . Ntow gyan or what ever your name is, enough is enough. Please stop sowing discord among the current players. Please let them be.
  • Nana(RSA) says:
    June 05, 2017 01:19 pm
    Do you know the black Star trouble makers? It is men like Kofi Ntow Gyan and journalists like you. Anyone of us who watched Abedi Pele knew how much he fought on the pitch. How there you describe him in that manner? Dede Ayew as young as he is, has used his pocket money to pay for players to play for Ghana. Even when he was recovering from injury this boy played through pain in Egypt. At the afcon, he had just returned from injury but he risked his position in West ham to represent Ghana. Jealousy is our only problem. Let's leave this family to have their peace of mind. United we stand.....
  • APD says:
    June 05, 2017 01:38 pm
    Clearly this Ntow guy has no basis for his claim. His hatred is skin-deep and dates back to their(Ayews) father's era. There is no bad blood between them and Gyan. He , Kofi Ntow and some other journalists like you are the ones forcing it. This is a trying moment for the team and instead of uniting them to wrestle world cup qualification from the group you are doing all you can to split and disorganize them. Please excuse us and the boys of your machinations. It wont work. The black stars are the only identifiable and internationally known asset Ghana has. If you dont know travel out of Ghana and you will value them. I am proud out here because of the black stars. Sorry if I am sounding harsh.
  • slyster says:
    June 05, 2017 01:10 pm
    How can we possibly progress as a nation when we keep back biting each other. This is a very stupid article . Ntow gyan or what ever your name is, enough is enough. Please stop sowing discord among the current players. Please let them be.
  • Nana(RSA) says:
    June 05, 2017 01:19 pm
    Do you know the black Star trouble makers? It is men like Kofi Ntow Gyan and journalists like you. Anyone of us who watched Abedi Pele knew how much he fought on the pitch. How there you describe him in that manner? Dede Ayew as young as he is, has used his pocket money to pay for players to play for Ghana. Even when he was recovering from injury this boy played through pain in Egypt. At the afcon, he had just returned from injury but he risked his position in West ham to represent Ghana. Jealousy is our only problem. Let's leave this family to have their peace of mind. United we stand.....
  • APD says:
    June 05, 2017 01:38 pm
    Clearly this Ntow guy has no basis for his claim. His hatred is skin-deep and dates back to their(Ayews) father's era. There is no bad blood between them and Gyan. He , Kofi Ntow and some other journalists like you are the ones forcing it. This is a trying moment for the team and instead of uniting them to wrestle world cup qualification from the group you are doing all you can to split and disorganize them. Please excuse us and the boys of your machinations. It wont work. The black stars are the only identifiable and internationally known asset Ghana has. If you dont know travel out of Ghana and you will value them. I am proud out here because of the black stars. Sorry if I am sounding harsh.
  • Gbengbedo says:
    June 05, 2017 01:48 pm
    People who didn't know Ntow Gyan very well would listen to him! Ntow has always been a divisive persona! Ntow came to Tamale as young kid in his early 20's..... I was in my late twenties then and I have witnessed how he struggled for playing time but very unsuccessful and, he always tried blaming Abedi Pele for his misfortunes. He was a midfielder just like Abedi however, he couldn't outplay Abedi and tried to tell management so that Abedi be benched and him, given a shot! Which didn't materialized. He move to become a winger and you have Tanko Jetumah and Lukman Dauda whom he ( Ntow ) hardly outplayed! His haterage for Abedi and the rest of the Ayew family went way back. He wasn't successful then, and so is now! Give peace a chance and your time is long gone! Kofi Ntow Gyan Philip! When would you learn to leave the Ayew's alone! Now, tell us what Dede and Jordan did? Moron as you are and would always be. Cheers Ntow
  • Gbengbedo says:
    June 05, 2017 01:49 pm
    People who didn't know Ntow Gyan very well would listen to him! Ntow has always been a divisive persona! Ntow came to Tamale as young kid in his early 20's..... I was in my late twenties then and I have witnessed how he struggled for playing time but very unsuccessful and, he always tried blaming Abedi Pele for his misfortunes. He was a midfielder just like Abedi however, he couldn't outplay Abedi and tried to tell management so that Abedi be benched and him, given a shot! Which didn't materialized. He move to become a winger and you have Tanko Jetumah and Lukman Dauda whom he ( Ntow ) hardly outplayed! His haterage for Abedi and the rest of the Ayew family went way back. He wasn't successful then, and so is now! Give peace a chance and your time is long gone! Kofi Ntow Gyan Philip! When would you learn to leave the Ayew's alone! Now, tell us what Dede and Jordan did? Moron as you are and would always be. Cheers Ntow
  • Gbengbedo says:
    June 05, 2017 01:51 pm
    People who didn't know Ntow Gyan very well would listen to him! Ntow has always been a divisive persona! Ntow came to Tamale as young kid in his early 20's..... I was in my late twenties then and I have witnessed how he struggled for playing time but very unsuccessful and, he always tried blaming Abedi Pele for his misfortunes. He was a midfielder just like Abedi however, he couldn't outplay Abedi and tried to tell management so that Abedi be benched and him, given a shot! Which didn't materialized. He move to become a winger and you have Tanko Jetumah and Lukman Dauda whom he ( Ntow ) hardly outplayed! His haterage for Abedi and the rest of the Ayew family went way back. He wasn't successful then, and so is now! Give peace a chance and your time is long gone! Kofi Ntow Gyan Philip! When would you learn to leave the Ayew's alone! Now, tell us what Dede and Jordan did? Moron as you are and would always be. Cheers Ntow
  • Chris says:
    June 05, 2017 01:57 pm
    Foooooolish lamentation! Absolutely Foooooolish talk!! This man has a dangerous agenda against the two brothers and they better watch out.
  • KOFI TIBAA says:
    June 05, 2017 02:23 pm
    Ntow Gyan its only you who have seen the rift. We don't want to read your articles which doesn't uplift the nation but rather divide. You are not a good journalist please get a life.

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations