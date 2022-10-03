Boost for Ghana as injured Baba Rahman set to return before 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Baba Rahman will be able to play again before the 2022 World Cup, which is good news for Ghana, who were worried that the defender's injury would keep him out of the tournament in Qatar.

Reading's left-back suffered a hamstring injury and will be out for a month, so his return date is set for early November.

"We lost Baba on Thursday and he's out for a month," Reading manager Paul Ince told reporters after Saturday's victory over Huddersfield Town.

Rahman, who has shown nothing but total commitment to the Black Stars throughout his playing career, is only thinking about playing in the upcoming World Cup and is confident that he will be declared fit and taste club action before the tournament.

The 28-year-old is an important player for Otto Addo and will be part of the 29-man squad that will attempt to make history in the Arab country.

Rahman secured his spot with an admirable performance against Brazil, despite the fact that the five-time world champions won the friendly match 3-0 in Le Havre, France.