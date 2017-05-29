Bordeaux ready to break the bank for Majeed Waris after Lorient's relegation

Bordeaux have stepped up their interest in Ghana forward Abdul Majeed Waris who was in top shape in the second half of the season for Lorient.

The Ghanaian has scored 21 league goals in the last two seasons and was one of the bright spots in a truly disastrous season for Lorient.

According reports in France Bordeaux will be playing in Europe next season and will raid Lorient for the former Trapzonspor attacker who could move for 5 million Euros.

Waris is set to return to Ghana this week as he has earned a recall to the national team but would also use the opportunity to sort out his future with his new family after recently tying the knot with childhood girl friend.

Lorient have been relegated form the French top tier for the first time in 11 years.

By Rahman Osman

