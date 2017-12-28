Borussia Dortmund Ghanaian whizkid Gabriel Kyeremateng wants to follow in footstep of club legends Aubameyung and Lewandowski

German-born Ghanaian teenager Gabriel Kyeremateng wants to follow in the footsteps of club icons Pierre-Emerick Aubameyung and Robert Lewandowski.

Kyeremanteng, 18, impressed heavily for the Borrusia Dortmund Under-19 side last season.

The former German youth international has earned massive plaudits for his talents and wants to follow in the footsteps of the club legends.

“My favourite strikers of BVB are Aubameyang and Lewandowski because of their speed and ball controls and of course because of their goals,” he is quoted by Ghanasportsonline.

“I want to follow in their footsteps and achieve their feat.

“When you’re young like me it’s usual that you sometimes sit on the bench Or even don’t play. So it’s important to stay focused, to pray, to believe and to continue to have fun playing football.

“I want to become better and better. Game after game and improve on my play.”

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)