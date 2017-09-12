Borussia Dortmund sign Ghanaian starlet Denzeil Boadu from Manchester City

Borussia Dortmund have signed England-born Ghanaian starlet Denzeil Boadu from Manchester City.

The 20-year-old striker joined City from Arsenal in 2013 but was unlucky with injuries in recent years.

Dortmund confirmed his capture with the club's official site posting a profile of the player.

Boadu has been given the number 30 shirt and officially joined the Bundesliga side on 30 August.

Dortmund's U23 manager Ingo Preus explained they were signing the prospect as a long-term project.

"Denzeil was a great talent in youth. But then some injuries have thrown him back. We're trying to get him back to the level he's been at," Preus told BILD.

He has already represented England as a youth international.

