Botev Plovdiv striker Elvis Manu anticipates difficult match against Levski

Ghanaian striker Elvis Manu is expecting a difficult match when Botev Plovdiv takes on Levski in the Bulgarian First League on Saturday.

Manu, who has three goals in seven games this season, believes that Levski with supporters behind them can be a difficult team to beat at Georgi Asparuhov Stadium.

"It will definitely be a very difficult game, we know that they are a very strong opponent. They have fantastic fans behind them, and that can give a serious boost. As it happens with us in every home game. Even if we are not in front of a full stadium. is a tough game but I believe we have the qualities to ensure we have a chance to win every single game," Manu said.

"If the stadium was empty, that would be a plus for us, I can't deny that. If there are 10-12 or even 15 thousand people in the stands and they support you, that gives you energy."

The 29-year-old, who was born in the Netherlands, joined Botev on a free transfer from Wisla Kraków in August.