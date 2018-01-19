Boxing prospect Isaac Dogboe visits Inter Allies with interim Super Bantamweight title

WBO interim Super Bantamweight champion Isaac Dogboe visited Ghana Premier League club Inter Allies in Accra.

The promising world title winner has been touring key places after recording a fifth round technical knockout win over Mexican Cesar Juarez.

Dogboe was there to present the title he claimed against Cesar Juarez on 6th January, at the Bukom Boxing Arena, to the Club.

He was in the company of his father Paul who also acts as his trainer and manager.

