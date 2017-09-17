Brace hero Ropapa Mensah named Man of the Match in Harrisburg City Islanders win

Striker Ropapa Mensah was named Man of the Match as Harrisburg City Islanders came from a goal down to beat Toronto FC II 2-1 in the USL on Saturday.

He tallied his first goal of the match just as the first half was winding down to give the Islanders a bit of life heading into the locker room.

His second goal of the night and the ultimate game-winner in the 60th minute put the team up for good despite a less than stellar defensive effort.

With the win, Harrisburg grabbed three points at home and currently sit in 13th place but are only five points out of the final playoff position.

''This will give us more energy to go out and get the victories in the rest of our games,'' said Mensah.

