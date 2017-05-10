Braunschweig coach Lieberknecht unwilling to play Phil Ofosu-Ayeh after contract extension talks stalled
Eintracht Braunschweig Torsten Lieberknecht is refusing to feature Ghana defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh after talks to extend his contract stalled, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.
The 25-year-old is nearing the expiration of his current deal which expires in the summer.
The Ghana international has dragged his feet over extending his deal with the German second-tier side.
The situation has put coach Torsten Lieberknecht in a tight corner - leading to the decision to leave him out his squad.
Ayeh was excluded from the team won 3-1 at home to Union Berlin on Monday night.
Top sources have told GHANAsoccernet.com the German-born Ghanaian could be overlooked ahead of their trip to Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday.