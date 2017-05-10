Braunschweig coach Lieberknecht unwilling to play Phil Ofosu-Ayeh after contract extension talks stalled

Eintracht Braunschweig Torsten Lieberknecht is refusing to feature Ghana defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh after talks to extend his contract stalled, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 25-year-old is nearing the expiration of his current deal which expires in the summer.

The Ghana international has dragged his feet over extending his deal with the German second-tier side.

The situation has put coach Torsten Lieberknecht in a tight corner - leading to the decision to leave him out his squad.

Ayeh was excluded from the team won 3-1 at home to Union Berlin on Monday night.

Top sources have told GHANAsoccernet.com the German-born Ghanaian could be overlooked ahead of their trip to Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)