Brazil forward Richarlison believes Ghana has a good team for the World Cup

Brazil's two-goal hero against Ghana, Richarlison, has described the Black Stars team as a good side after the international friendly on Friday in Le Havre.

The Tottenham attacker netted twice as the Selacaos beat Ghana 3-0 in France as part of preparations ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana produced an improved performance in the second half but the Brazilians were too good for the Black Stars.

"Good game, I think Ghana has a big team and today Brazil did well but Ghana has a good team," he said after Brazil's victory over Ghana.

The Black Stars have travelled to Spain for their second friendly of the international break. The four times African champions will engage Nicaragua at the Estadio Francisco Artes Carrasco on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Brazil will stay in France to play Tunisia in their final friendly before the World Cup.

Ghana have been drawn in Group H of the World Cup alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.