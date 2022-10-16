Breaking: Angry Hearts of Oak fans hold Odotei, Akanbi hostage after Confederation Cup exit

Angry Hearts of Oak have held top officials Vincent Sowah Odotei and Alhaji Braimah Moro at the Accra Sports Stadium following the side's exit from the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday.

The livid fans have also flattened the car tyre of the embattled club officials, GHANASOCCERNET.COM can report.

The two controversial officials are currently being held under tight police security at the stadium as numbers grow for their heads.

Sowah Odotei and Alhaji Moro popularly referred to as Akanbi have come under mounting pressure following the sacking of coach Samuel Boadu.

The fans have accused the duo of masterminding the exit of the former Medeama gaffer who won 5 major titles in 18 months.

Samuel Boadu is at the Accra Sports Stadium to support Hearts of Oak. The fans 🔥🔥#GhanaSoccerNet pic.twitter.com/WFDsHOTmeZ — Ghanasoccernet.com (@Ghanasoccernet) October 16, 2022

Hearts have flattered to deceive since the start of the season with a purple patchy display which has angered their teeming fans.

While critics pointed fingers at former coach Boadu for the side's downward spiral, there are many who also believe and consistently claim that both Odotei and Akanbi set him up to fail.

Hearts of Oak have had a poor start to the season, resulting in an early exit from the CAF competition, where they had hoped to reach the group stage.

In the suspended the Ghana Premier League, they are in the bottom half following two draws and a defeat in three games.