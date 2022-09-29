BREAKING: Ghana Premier League suspended after Ashantigold place injunction on GFA

The Ghana Premier League has been put on hold following an injunction placed on the Football Association by Ashantigold.

The Ghana Football Association were served with an injunction on Wednesday by the demoted club, forcing the league to be suspended until October 14.

The Motion on Notice for Injunction will be determined next month and this means the clubs and sponsors will have to wait for the outcome for the continuation of the topflight.

Matchday four games will not be played this weekend until the FA is cleared to continue.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association has urged clubs, players, sponsors and all stakeholders to remain calm.

Ashantigold were demoted to Division Two by the Football Association after they were found guilty of match fixing.

The Miners were suspended from Ghana Football on Wednesday morning following dealings with banned officials, Dr Kwaku Frimpong and his son Emmanuel Frimpong.