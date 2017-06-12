BREAKING NEWS: Angry Aduana Stars fans vehemently deny StarTimes/GTV access to telecast their clash with Kotoko

Angry fans of Aduana Stars have denied official broadcast sponsors of the Ghana Premier League, StarTimes, and their partners GBC, entry into the Nana Agyeman Badu I Park to telecast their titanic clash with Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

The match, which kicks off at exactly 3pm, may not be live on television as planned due to the vociferous threats from the angry fans, compelling the television crew to move away from the venue.

According to the fans, GTV failed to telecast their clash with Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park, a game they lost by 3-2 and that they will also not allow them to cover the game.

The angry supporters earlier demanded for a letter from the FA from the television crew mandating them to telecast the game despite StarTimes being official TV Rights owners of the league.

Speaking to Ghanasoccernet.com, Benjamin Willie Graham, a member of the television crew narrated: "The fans say they won't allow us entry into the park to telecast the game. Their only reason is that we failed to telecast their clash with Chelsea in Berekum."

"From the way they were angry and banging on our cars, we felt unsecured and had to relocate for our lives.

"We are currently at the Divisional/District Police Headquarters in Dormaa Ahenkro to seek for security," he added.

Asked whether the crew have made attempts to speak to officials of the club, Graham said "No. Albert Commey, the CEO of the club's phone is off. The team manager George Gyawu is not answering his calls and the only person who spoke to us was Attah, a management member, but said he was at pre-match meeting."

Officials of the club are coy on the matter as Ghanasoccernet tried to speak to them.

Further checks by Ghanasoccernet have revealed that the angry fans have threatened to physically assault the CEO and other management members if they attempt to allow the crew to enter the park, hence their reluctance in answering calls on speaking on the matter.

Dormaa fans, who until recently were calm and rational in their acts have suddenly transformed into hooligans, something the GFA frowns upon.

A similar incident happened in the first round when some journalists were denied access to the official press center to cover their clash with Accra Hearts of Oak.

The Premier League Board is however yet to comment on the matter.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

