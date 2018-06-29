BREAKING NEWS: AshantiGold sack coach C.K Akunnor

Charles Akunnor has left AshantiGold SC by mutual consent, the Zylofon Cash Premier League side have confirmed.

Last week, the 44-year-old gaffer was accused of dereliction of duty after failing to supervise the team's training session.

The former Premier League champions were left angered by the attitude of coach after he failed to report for training.

However, he was busy working as a TV punditry in the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The club wielded the disciplinary axe by putting him in on ice.

The Miners sit top of the standing and are gunning to clinch their second league title in three years.

Deputy coach Yakubu Mambo takes control of first-team duties “until further notice”.

"It’s true that Ashgold has parted ways with head CK Akunnor," Chief Executive Officer Frederick Acheampong confirmed on Happy FM.

"We appreciate all his good works for the club but sometimes things like these happen."

"The reasons behind his sacking will be made known to the public very soon."

"Yakubu Mambo will take over first team duties now until we appoint a substantive coach."

Akunnor was appointed the successor to Bashir Hayford midway through last term with the Obuasi-based club one point above the drop zone, but the former Black Stars captain was able to transform their fortunes as they maintained their league status.