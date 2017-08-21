BREAKING NEWS: English Premier League side Brighton agree deal for Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena

English Premier League side Brighton have agreed a deal to sign Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena from Swiss side FC Zurich, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively

Agents close to the deal have told Ghana's leading football news outfit that the deal subject to a work permit and international clearance.

Dwamena, 21, has also agreed personal terms with the club and is now awaiting clearance to travel to the UK for his medical.

Ghana's leading football news outfit www.ghanasoccernet.com exclusively revealed the newly-promoted Premier League side's interest in the Ghana attacker last week.

The 21-year-old is facing a remarkable career jump with the mouth-watering offer for his Zurich-based club as well as irresistible personal terms.

Brighton slapped a shock £8m offer to sign Ghana striker to sign him from FC Zurich but the Swiss side was holding out for more money.

Dwamena has scored 14 goals in 18 appearances for Zurich since joining in January from Austria Lustenau, where he had netted 18 times in 20 matches.

He has also been capped twice by Ghana, scoring two goals in three games.

Manager Chris Hughton is a key admirer of the Ghanaian, who joined FC Zurich from Red Bull Salzburg in January and scored an impressive 12 goals in 18 games.

The Swiss side bought the striker for about £250,000 just six months ago from Austria Lustenau and would have made a decent profit of £7, 750,000 if they allowed him to move.

Dwamena will be a sporting loss for Zurich if he leaves but 1600% profit represent a business for FC Zurich if they accept the offer from Brighton.

With twelve goals in 18 games, the attacker from Ghana helped Zurich win their promotion to the top-flight.

