BREAKING NEWS: Brighton pull out of £10 million deal for FC Zurich striker Raphael Dwamena due to failed medical

Ghana forward Raphael Dwamena has failed his medical at English Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 21-year-old forward was poised to join the Seagulls for £10million from Swiss side FC Zurich, but the Premier League club pulled out of the agreement after Dwamena's medical tests.

It is the second time this summer the Seagulls have pulled out of a deal due to a player failing a medical.

