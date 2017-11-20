BREAKING NEWS: CAF appoints Kwesi Nyantakyi as President of World Cup Committee

The Confederation of Africa Football has appointed Ghana FA President and FIFA Council Member Kwesi Nyantakyi as the President of Africa's 2018 World Cup Committee.

The Executive Committee of the continent's football governing body after a successful meeting set up the committee to map out a strategic plan to figure out how CAF can provide support for the African countries representing the continent in next year's competition.

The committee, expected to hold its first meeting on the sidelines of the draw for the FIFA World Cup next month, will be led by Ghana FA President Kwesi Nyantakyi, who is also the 1st Vice President of CAF.

Kalusha Bwalya, member of the Executive Committee of CAF will be a member of the committee as well as the FA Presidents of all the qualified countries - Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal and Tunisia.

The ever-progressive Ghana FA Boss has already led the CAF Committee responsible for the ongoing reforms as well as the one coordinating the upcoming CAF Awards scheduled to take place in Ghana in January 2018.

This current appointment comes after the open-minded FIFA Council Member lobbied for several Ghanaians to get appointments in the continent's football governing body.

Ghana FA Communication Director Ibrahim Sannie-Daara and Anthony Baffoe were recently named as a member of the CAF Media Experts Panel and Deputy General Secretary of CAF recently.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

