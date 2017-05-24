Breaking News: Christian Atsu completes four-year deal to English side Newcastle United

Ghana star Christian Atsu has completed a four-year deal to Newcastle United, the club has announced.

Atsu, 25, joins the Magpies on a permanent basis after impressing on loan.

The Ghana international made 32 appearances and scored five as Rafa Benite side secured automatic promotion to the English Premier League.

United have opted to exercise the option to sign him for an undisclosed fee.

Manager Benítez said: "We are happy to sign a good player," manager Rafa Benitez told the club's official website

"He's shown us that he's a good professional and someone who is very keen to learn and improve.

"Christian has been a key part of our promotion campaign and he wants to help us to build something for the future."

The transfer is subject to Atsu successfully reapplying for a work permit.

