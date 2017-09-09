BREAKING NEWS: Cobbinah, Razak and Ahmed dropped in strong Black Stars B line up to face Gambia in WAFU opener

In-form Hearts of Oak duo Winful Cobbinah and Patrick Razak together with influential Asante Kotoko center back Ahmed Adams have been dropped by Coach Maxwell Konadu Ghana’s opener in the WAFU Championship against Gambia.

Liberty Professionals defender Samuel Sarfo replaces Ahmed Adams in the starting line-up of the Black Stars B while Isaac Twum and Emmanuel Lomotey replace Patrick Razak and Winful Cobbinah respectively.

Aduana Stars shot stopper Joseph Addo still remains the first choice for Maxwell Konadu while WAFA defender Musah Nuhu remains the reliable center back in the team.

In-form Hearts of Oak forward Kwame Kizito and Elmina Sharks’ Felix Addo will lead Ghana’s attack in a 4:4:2 system against the Gambians.

Konadu is leaving no stone unturned in the WAFU Championship following Ghana’s disappointing defeat to Burkina Faso at home in the CHAN qualifiers and has paraded a strong side to face the Gambians in the West African tournament.

Below is Ghana Starting XI against Gambia:

Joseph Addo, Amos Frimpong, Emmanuel Ampiah, Musah Nuhu, Samuel Sarfo, Emmanuel Lomotey, Gideon Waja, Isaac Twum, Thomas Abbey, Kwame Kizito, Felix Addo.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

