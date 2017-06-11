Breaking News: Debutantes Dwamena, Agyepong named in Ghana starting line-up to face Ethiopia, three top players benched

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has sprung a major surprise by naming three debutantes in his starting line-up to face Ethiopia on Sunday while dropping some big-name players to the bench of the opening 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The returnee coach took the bold decision of naming the impressive trio of Lumor Agbenyenu, Thomas Agyepong and Rahpael Dwamena in their first official matches for the Black Stars in the match in Kumasi.

Among the top players left on the bench are strikers Jordan Ayew and Abdul Majeed Waris as they Black Stars seek a positive start to the qualifiers.

The depth in the squad shows that within this short period, the coach has formed a squad with a heavy firepower as the benching of Jordan and Waris shows that the attack can be as lethal and the bench.

Asamoah Gyan will captain the Black Stars with his deputy Andre Ayew playing from the left wing which shows the attacking intention of the formation for the match.

Just behind striker Gyan and Dwamena will be the reliable Athletico Madrid offensive midfielder Thomas Partey.

Agyepong will operate from the right wing while Andre Ayew operates from the left.

Ebenezer Ofori will start from central midfield, protecting the centre-backs of John Boye and Daniel Amartey with Harrison Afful plays from the right of the defence while Agbenyenu plays from the left.

Richard Ofori will make his second start in the posts for Ghana aftewr playing in the third place playoff at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in February.

Starting line-up:

Richard Ofori, Harrison Afful, Lumor Agbenyenu, John Boye, Daniel Amartey, Ebenezer Ofori, Thomas Agyepong, Thomas Partey, Asamoah Gyan, Raphael Dwamena, Andre Ayew:

Bench: Majeed Waris, Jordan Ayew, Jonathan Mensah, Afriyie Acquah, Frank Acheampong, Joseph Addo (gk)

