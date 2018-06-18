BREAKING NEWS: Ebusua Dwarfs C.E.O Nana Aidoo passes on

Ebusua Dwarfs Chief Executive Edward Nana Aidoo has passed away in the United States of America.

The highly- respected football administrator gave up the ghost after battling an illness for close to a year.

News of his unfortunate demise has spread like wildfire, throwing Ghana football into a state of shock and sadness.

Nana Aidoo has been the club's major financier, providing financial support through the most difficult times of the club.

The Cape Coast club is one of the traditional club in Ghana and have won the league once in 1966. They competed in the defunct CAF Cup winners cup in the past.

But following financial constraints, they have struggled to remain consistent at the top tier but Nana Aidoo has always been there for the Mysterious Dwarfs.

His passing is a major blow for the club and Ghana Football.